Sept 30 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA :

* Board opts for composition with creditors, keeping company in business

* Giuseppe Volpi resigned on Sept. 15 but remained in office under an extension ("prorogatio")

* Board dismisses Giuseppe Volpi as chairman of the board after that he canceled his resignation without explaining his motives

* Board appoints CEO Francesco Bottene interim chairman, keeping his role as CEO

* As of today, Giuseppe Volpi remains a non-executive member of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)