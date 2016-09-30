Sept 30 China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd

* Received results from court that there were 14 lawsuits filed against a unit

* 13 of lawsuits between subsidiaries and claimant, China Construction Bank Quanzhou Branch, of approximately RMB 1 billion have been settled

* PRC counsel has advised that these 13 lawsuits may be subject to further legal proceedings if terms of settlement are breached