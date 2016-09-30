Sept 30 Mingyuan Medicare Development Co Ltd
* Current management has discovered fraud or potential fraud
in relation of two transactions
* Current management does not have information to confirm
actual payment of cash consideration of rmb 163.9 million and
rmb 61.1 million yan and xiong
* Loss of shanghai yuanqi's interest will have impact on
asset value of company
* Refers to 2 announcements, to acquire 70% equity interest
in shanghai yuanqi & disposal of equity interest in weiyi
* Trading in shares will remain suspended pending
satisfaction of resumption conditions imposed by stock exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: