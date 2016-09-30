Sept 30 Renault SA :

* Cooperation between Daimler and Renault-Nissan alliance deepening in 2106.

* First Mercedes-Benz pickup truck taking shape and set-up of the alliance's production facilities in Spain and Argentina fully on track.

* Joint production facility in Aguascalientes, Mexico, preparing for pilot production of next generation premium compact cars.

* Partnership growing in 2016, delivering economies of scale for both companies and higher-value vehicles to customers.