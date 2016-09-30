Sept 30 Khon Kaen Sugar Industry PCL

* On sept 29 2016 Supreme Administrative Court reverses decision of central administrative court relating to lawsuit

* As per final judgement, board and fund must return paid amount to co in total of 68.9 million baht with interest

* Announcement refers to 2006 lawsuit filed by co against Sugarcane And Sugar Board and Sugarcane And Sugar Fund