UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Coca-Cola East Japan:
* Coca-Cola West and Coca-Cola East Japan announce proposed integration
* Coca-Cola East Japan - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc will be owned 53.3% by current CCW shareholders and 46.7% by current CCEJ shareholders
* Cola East Japan - each Coca-Cola East Japan share will be exchanged for 0.75 of Coca-Cola West's common shares
* Cola East Japan - Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc expected to be established on April 1, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2cG803o Further company coverage: [2579.T 2590.T]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources