UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Bonvests Holdings Ltd
* Unit, increased its shareholdings in capital of Singapore Tunisian Investment Company from 98.87% to 99.48%
* Consideration for acquisition is TND889.9 million
* Acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on net tangible assets per share or earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources