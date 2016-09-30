Sept 30 Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings Ltd
:
* Oct (Asia)-Discloseable And Connected Transaction
Establishment Of Limited Partnership
* Establishment of limited partnership with an aggregate
capital of RMB1 billion
* Co shall contribute RMB143 million pursuant to LP
agreement, will own 14.3% in interest in limited partnership
* Huayou investment, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary
of company, entered into LP agreement
* Purpose of LP is to engage in equity investment, equity
investment management and other equity investment related
activities
