Sept 30 China Everbright Ltd

* China Eb Ltd-discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of 9.34% Of The Equity Interest In China Unionpay Merchant Services Co., Ltd.

* Vendor (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company) entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell equity interest, representing 9.34% of equity interest in target company, China Unionpay Merchant Services Co

* Purchaser is Guangji Consultancy (Beijing) company, a company established under laws of PRC with limited liability

* Deal for consideration of RMB1.83 billion

* Will recognize a gain before taxation attributable to company's shareholders of approximately HK$634 million from disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: