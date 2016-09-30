Sept 30 China Everbright Ltd
* China Eb Ltd-discloseable Transaction - Disposal Of 9.34%
Of The Equity Interest In China Unionpay Merchant Services Co.,
Ltd.
* Vendor (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company)
entered into sale and purchase agreement with purchaser
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell equity interest,
representing 9.34% of equity interest in target company, China
Unionpay Merchant Services Co
* Purchaser is Guangji Consultancy (Beijing) company, a
company established under laws of PRC with limited liability
* Deal for consideration of RMB1.83 billion
* Will recognize a gain before taxation attributable to
company's shareholders of approximately HK$634 million from
disposal
