Sept 30 Willowglen MSC Bhd

* Unit awarded contract for the design, supply and installation of supervisory, control and data acquisition (scada) system

* Unit awarded contract valued equivalent to approximately 5.6 million rgt by Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd.

* Contract is expected to contribute positively to group's earnings and net assets per share for fy ending 31 december 2016 to 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2dwmtRc) Further company coverage: