Source text: [Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has informed BSE that the
Bank has executed a Share Purchase Agreement, for acquisition of
99.49% of the equity shareholding of BSS Microfinance Private
Limited (Company) from its existing shareholders. The Company is
a Non-Banking Finance Company, classified as a NBFC-MFI. The
transaction is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory and
other approvals, including from the Reserve Bank of India]
