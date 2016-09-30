Sept 30 Kotak Mahindra Bank

* Executed a share purchase agreement, for acquisition of 99.49% of the equity shareholding of BSS Microfinance Private Limited

* Cost of acquisition at INR 1.39 billion Source text: [Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has informed BSE that the Bank has executed a Share Purchase Agreement, for acquisition of 99.49% of the equity shareholding of BSS Microfinance Private Limited (Company) from its existing shareholders. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company, classified as a NBFC-MFI. The transaction is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including from the Reserve Bank of India] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)