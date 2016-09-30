Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 BEP International Holdings Ltd
* inside Information Business Review For The Period From 1 April 2016 To 31 August 2016
* Expected result due to decrease in revenue and gross profit margin for sourcing and sale of metal minerals
* Group is expected to record an unaudited net loss for five months period 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2dd72lC) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)