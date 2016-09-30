Sept 30 ManagePay Systems Bhd

* Unit received a letter of award on 28 september 2016 from OCBC Bank (Malaysia) for the provision of mobile point-of-sales payment platform

* Award shall be valid for a period of three years

* Award will not have any material effect on earnings per share of company and its subsidiaries for financial year ending 31 december 2016

* Award expected to contribute positively to co's future earnings Source text (bit.ly/2ds0g5Q) Further company coverage: