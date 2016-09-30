Sept 30 United Industrial Corporation Ltd :

* Pdf 1: United Industrial Corporation Limited (Acquisition Of 120 Holborn London)

* Deal for consideration of £229.6 million

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with holborn management limited and 120 holborn propco limited

* Agreement to acquire all interest in and estate to property

* Acquisition would be financed by internal resources and external borrowings

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on group's net tangible assets or earnings per share