Sept 30 United Industrial Corporation Ltd
* Pdf 1: United Industrial Corporation Limited (Acquisition
Of 120 Holborn London)
* Deal for consideration of £229.6 million
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with
holborn management limited and 120 holborn propco limited
* Agreement to acquire all interest in and estate to
property
* Acquisition would be financed by internal resources and
external borrowings
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on
group's net tangible assets or earnings per share
