Sept 30 Stern Immobilien AG :

* For the full year 2016 confirms its plans confirmed by the business performance of the 1st half

* Group profit improved from -2.3 million euros (loss $2.57 million)in the prior-year period to -1.5 million euros in the first half-year of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)