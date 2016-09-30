Sept 30 Universal Electronics Inc :
* Universal Electronics' Asia subsidiary signs capital stock
sales agreement
* Purchase price will be paid into an escrow account, as
specified in agreement
* UEI's China-based engineering development and centralized
support organizations to transfer to 2 new technology centers
* Deal for approximately USD 48 million
* Entered into agreement to sell entire ownership interest
in Gemstar Technology Co. Ltd. to Guangzhou Junhao Investment Co
* In exchange for sale of 100% of capital of stock of
Gemstar China, GJI will pay C.G. Development RMB 320 million in
cash
