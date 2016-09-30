Sept 30 Sfakianakis SA :

* H1 group's turnover amounted to 141.4 million euros ($157.86 million), an increase of 22.1% compared to H1 2015

* H1 gross profit amounted to 30.2 million euros for the group, up 11.8 percent yoy

* Group expands its operating profitability with EBITDA at 10.8 million euros against 6.8 million euros the relevant period of 2015 (+58.5%)

Source text: bit.ly/2d0WNvy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)