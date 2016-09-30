Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :
* H1 revenues at 1.031 million euros ($1.15 million) versus 1.050 million euros year ago
* H1 net result 987,000 euros (previous year: 605,000 euros)
* For FY 2016 expects to achieve double-digit growth in total output, gross profit, sales and profits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8952 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)