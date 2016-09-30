Sept 30 Graviton Capital SA :
* Shareholders, Zofia Dzielnicka, Tadeusz Gudaszewski,
Adrian Dzielnicki and Wojciech Gudaszewski, holding 59.95
percent stake in Graviton Capital receive an information from a
potential investor interested in the acquisition of their stake
* The investor declared a will to conduct due-diligence
checks on the company and to take a final decision on 59.95
percent stake acquisition by Nov. 15
* Its management board, on the investor's request, will
apply to the Polish Financial Supervision Authority for the
suspension of administrative proceedings regarding dismissal of
the decision from Oct. 31, 2006, on the authorization granted to
the company to carry out brokerage activities
