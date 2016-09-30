Sept 30 Ultimate Software Group Inc :
* Ultimate software acquires cloud workforce intelligence
provider Kanjoya; introduces "Ultipro Perception" to help
customers understand & improve the employee experience
* Ultimate expects that acquisition will have no material
impact on revenues in fiscal year 2016
* Ultipro Perception will be available as an option for
Ultimate customers in January 2017
* Armen Berjikly and Kanjoya team is joining Ultimate
Software
