Sept 30 Unibet Group Plc

* Says has paid the second and final earn-out payment of EUR 12.5 million to the former owners of the iGame Group

* In accordance with the terms of the purchase agreement signed on 7 August 2015, a maximum payment of EUR 12.5 million was payable by 30 September 2016 based on the results of the iGame Group up to 30 June 2016

* Says those targets have been met in full

* Says the cost of paying the maximum earn-out of EUR 20 million was fully provided in the financial statements of Unibet Group at 31 December 2015, so this payment has no impact on Unibet Group's reported results for 2016