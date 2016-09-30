Sept 30 Simple SA :

* Extends its cooperation with Data Techno Park Sp. z o.o. concerning access to IT infrastructure until the end of 2016

* The value of deals related to the cooperation within last 12 months is estimated at 1.25 million zlotys netto ($326,925) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8235 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)