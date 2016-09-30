UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
* Subaru recalling certain vehicles due to fire risk and crash risk from contamination relating to windshield wiper motor
* Subaru recalling certain model year 2010-2014 legacy vehicles made November 2008 to June 2013 and 2010-2014 outback vehicles made January 2009 to June 2013 Source: (bit.ly/2d14G41) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources