Sept 30 Digital Domain Holdings Ltd

* Entered into subscription agreements with citic limited and sbcvc in relation to subscription

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds from subscription will be approximately hk$200 million and hk$199.85 million respectively

* Citic, sbcvc and zheng hao acquired from harmony energy convertible notes in principal amount of hk$84 million, hk$84 million, hk$22.5 million respectively

* Proceeds are intended to be applied towards media entertainment segment

* Co has conditionally agreed to allot and issue an aggregate of 363.6 million shares to subscribers at subscription price of hk$0.55 per subscription shar