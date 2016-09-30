Sept 30 Milan Station Holdings Ltd

* placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Pursuant to agreement placing agent agreed to place up to 135.6 million new shares at a price of hk$0.329 per placing share

* Maximum net proceeds from placing will be approximately hk$43.5 million