UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Kin Yat Holdingd Ltd
* Kin Yat Hold-letter Of Intent In Relation To Strategic Cooperation In Dushan, Guizhou
* Entered into non-legally binding LOI with Dushan Edz Administration
* Dushan EDZ administration and group shall establish a strategic partner relationship for closer cooperation
* Dushan edz administration will support group to undertake certain development and investment projects in Dushan County, PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources