Sept 30 Kin Yat Holdingd Ltd

* Kin Yat Hold-letter Of Intent In Relation To Strategic Cooperation In Dushan, Guizhou

* Entered into non-legally binding LOI with Dushan Edz Administration

* Dushan EDZ administration and group shall establish a strategic partner relationship for closer cooperation

* Dushan edz administration will support group to undertake certain development and investment projects in Dushan County, PRC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: