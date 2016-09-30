Sept 30 Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd
* Shanghai Ind H-discloseable And Connected Transaction -
Acquisition Of Indirect Equity Interest In A Company Engaged In
The Operation Of Hangzhou Bay Bridge
* Deal for consideration of HK$1.8 billion
* SIIC (as vendor) and Si Infrastructure (as purchaser)
entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Pursuant to deal it was conditionally agreed that Si
Infrastructure shall acquire sale share and benefit of sale loan
from SIIC
* Consideration will be funded by internal resources of
group
