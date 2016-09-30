Sept 30 Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* Shanghai Ind H-discloseable And Connected Transaction - Acquisition Of Indirect Equity Interest In A Company Engaged In The Operation Of Hangzhou Bay Bridge

* Deal for consideration of HK$1.8 billion

* SIIC (as vendor) and Si Infrastructure (as purchaser) entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Pursuant to deal it was conditionally agreed that Si Infrastructure shall acquire sale share and benefit of sale loan from SIIC

* Consideration will be funded by internal resources of group