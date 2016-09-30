Sept 30 Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* H1 EBITDA improved by 3 million euros ($3.37 million) from negative 3.9 million euros in 2015 to negative 0.9 million euros in H1 of 2016

* H1 total pre-tax results amounted to loss of 7.6 million euros as compared to loss of 16 million euros in 2015

* H1 group sales amounted to 95.4 million euros versus 87.1 million euros year ago marking an increase of 9.6 percent

