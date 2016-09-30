Sept 30 S&P GLobal Ratings
* Expect inflation will remain low in the next 12-18 months
* Assume general continuity in policymaking with next
government, that political developments in Catalonia will not
weaken investor confidence
* Stable outlook balances expectations of continued economic
recovery against risks posed by high net external liabilities,
budgetary imbalances
* Kingdom of Spain 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook
stable
* Spain's political deadlock has negatively affected
public-sector investment at the central government level,
particularly compared with 2015
* Although "tensions" between central government and region
of Catalonia will persist, the latter will remain part of Spain
* The stable outlook on Spain reflects the view that the
broad-based economic recovery momentum will continue
