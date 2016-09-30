Sept 30 S&P GLobal Ratings

* Expect inflation will remain low in the next 12-18 months

* Assume general continuity in policymaking with next government, that political developments in Catalonia will not weaken investor confidence

* Stable outlook balances expectations of continued economic recovery against risks posed by high net external liabilities, budgetary imbalances

* Kingdom of Spain 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Spain's political deadlock has negatively affected public-sector investment at the central government level, particularly compared with 2015

* Although "tensions" between central government and region of Catalonia will persist, the latter will remain part of Spain

* The stable outlook on Spain reflects the view that the broad-based economic recovery momentum will continue Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dh41N6]