Sept 30 Pernod Ricard statement:

* Sells Frïs vodka to Sazerac

* Value of transaction is not being disclosed.

* The disposal is in line with the Pernod Ricard's strategy to focus on its priority spirits and wines brands.

* Frïs Vodka is a standard vodka selling 250,000 9-litre cases in the USA annually.

* Sazerac is one of New Orleans's oldest family owned, privately held companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)