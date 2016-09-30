Sept 30 USI Group Holdings AG :
* Is pleased to announce that it expects its merger with
RP&C International to occur next week, once all regulatory
approvals have been obtained
* Has received notifications from its directors David Quint
and Srinivas that they have acquired in off market transactions
987,519 shares and 908,732 shares of company respectively
* Shares were acquired at a price of $8.50 per share
* In addition, RP&C International group has made a net
acquisition of a further 120,825 USI shares at a price of $8.50
per share
Source text - bit.ly/2dFs2gJ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)