Sept 30 USI Group Holdings AG :

* Is pleased to announce that it expects its merger with RP&C International to occur next week, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained

* Has received notifications from its directors David Quint and Srinivas that they have acquired in off market transactions 987,519 shares and 908,732 shares of company respectively

* Shares were acquired at a price of $8.50 per share

* In addition, RP&C International group has made a net acquisition of a further 120,825 USI shares at a price of $8.50 per share Source text - bit.ly/2dFs2gJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)