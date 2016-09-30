BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Sept 30 Zto Express (Cayman) Inc
* Zto Express (Cayman) Inc Files for an ipo of upto $1.5 billion - sec filing
* Zto Express (Cayman) Inc - Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C, China Renaissance , Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup are underwriters to IPO
* ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee
* ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc - intend to apply and have american depositary shares listed on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "ZTO" Source - bit.ly/2cQVqSA
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 27 The first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures, sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned share market listing next year.