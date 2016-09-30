Sept 30 Moody's
* Moody's- corporate default rates in Latin America rise to
six-year high, will climb further
* Moody's On Latin American corporate default-1 year
volatility for region's ratings also increased significantly,
rising to 0.98 from 0.38 year earlier
* Moody's- Latin American speculative grade default rate for
trailing 12-month period ending June 2017 to continue to rise,
climbing to 5.7%
* Moody's- Speculative-Grade issuer-weighted default rate
for Latin American corporates increased to 5.3% for 12 months
ended in June ,up from 4%
