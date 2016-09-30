Sept 30 Moody's

* Moody's- corporate default rates in Latin America rise to six-year high, will climb further

* Moody's On Latin American corporate default-1 year volatility for region's ratings also increased significantly, rising to 0.98 from 0.38 year earlier

* Moody's- Latin American speculative grade default rate for trailing 12-month period ending June 2017 to continue to rise, climbing to 5.7%

* Moody's- Speculative-Grade issuer-weighted default rate for Latin American corporates increased to 5.3% for 12 months ended in June ,up from 4% Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2cQY9eN]