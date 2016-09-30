Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Medasys SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 9.1 million euros ($10.2 million) versus 9.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss is 2.2 million euros versus a loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss (group share) is 2.8 million euros versus a loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)