* Initial delivery of Mitsubishi aircraft's regional
passenger plane will be postponed beyond current target of
mid-2018 owing to design changes - Nikkei
* The first Mitsubishi Regional Jet is now likely to be
handed off to buyer ANA holdings in 2019 or later - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi aircraft has notified partners of the delivery
delay - Nikkei
* The jet delivery delay is not expected to affect ANA's
flight plans - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi aircraft's latest delivery delay could add to
about 300 bln yen ($2.96 bln), including public funds, already
spent developing plane - Nikkei
