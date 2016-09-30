Sept 30 Viacom Inc
* Special committee is comprised of independent directors
thomas may and Nicole Seligman, who will act as co-chairs
* Special committee has retained debevoise & Plimpton LLP as
independent legal advisor, and expects to retain an independent
financial advisor
* National amusements, directly and through subsidiaries,
owns approximately 80% of Class A (voting) common stock of both
Viacom and Cbs
* Viacom board forms special committee to evaluate national
amusements request
Thomas May and Nicole Seligman, who will act as co-chairs
* Special committee is also comprised of Kenneth Lerer,
Judith Mchale, Ronald Nelson and Charles Phillips
* Formed special committee of independent directors to
evaluate request by national amusements that co explore a
potential combination with cbs
