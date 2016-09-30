Sept 30 Blackline Inc

* Blackline Inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million

* Have applied to list the common stock on the Nasdaq global select market under the symbol 'BL'- SEC filing

* Goldman, Sachs & Co, J.P. MORGAN, Pacific Crest Securities, Raymond James, William Blair, Baird are acting as underwriters for IPO Source text for Eikon: