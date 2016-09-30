Sept 30 Moody'S
* Moody'S says has upgraded both liens of debt for both the
water enterprise and sewer enterprise for the Great Lakes Water
Authority (GLWA)
* Moody'S -For the GLWA sewer enterprise, upgraded to A3
from Baa1 and to Baa1 from Baa2 the senior and second lien sewer
revenue ratings
* Moody'S -Upgrade reflects improved financial metrics for
GLWA resulting from revenue growth, rate restructuring to
enhance collections
* Moody'S -For the GLWA water enterprise, upgraded to A3
from Baa1 and to Baa1 from Baa2 the senior and second lien water
revenue ratings
* Moody'S -Upgrade reflects improved financial metrics
resulting from revenue growth, rate restructuring, and operating
efficiencies
