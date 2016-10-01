Sept 30 (Reuters) -
* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Illinois General Obligation bond
rating lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' due to long-term budgetary
pressures
* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Downgrade reflects our view of
continued weak financial management
* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Downgrade also reflects our view
of increased long-term and short-term pressures tied to
declining pension funded levels
* S&P on Illinois GO Bond - Negative outlook reflects our
view that the state is susceptible to unanticipated economic
stress or revenue underperformance
Source : (bit.ly/2djZryj)