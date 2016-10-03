Oct 3 Capital One Financial Corp :
* Entered into a 10-year program agreement to become
exclusive issuing partner of co-branded credit cards to cabela's
customers
* Does not expect this acquisition to impact its approved
capital distribution plan
* Will acquire credit card operation from cabela's
* Will acquire cabela's credit card operations for par value
of credit card receivables, less par value of assumed
liabilities
* 10-Year program agreement will become effective concurrent
with bass pro shops' completion of proposed acquisition of
cabela's
