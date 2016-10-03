BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 3 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc :
* Transaction increases number of centers operated by company to 64
* Diversicare acquires 10 facilities in Mississippi
* Ten facilities are expected to contribute in excess of $80 million in annual revenues
* Transaction increases number of centers operated by company to 64 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.