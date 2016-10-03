Oct 3 Kee Holdings Co Ltd

* Sanya Luhuitou, Hainan Xinjia, Tianjin Jinhui and Tianjin Vitality entered into sales framework agreement

* Sanya Luhuitou and Hainan Xinjia agreed to engage Tianjin Jinhui and Tianjin Vitality as joint exclusive agent for sales of properties

* Estimated total sales amount under project Lu Tai will be RMB970.2 million

* Estimated total sales amount under project Blue Green will be approximately RMB2.03 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: