UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Bajaj Auto Ltd
* Says Sept commercial vehicles sales of 44,789 vehicles versus 54,172 vehicles last year
* Says Sept total sales of 376,765 vehicles versus 384,400 vehicles last year
* Says Sept motorcycles sales of 331,976 vehicles versus 330,228 vehicles last year Source text: (bit.ly/2dD06tn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources