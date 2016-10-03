Oct 3 Lux Island Resorts Ltd :

* Says its 100% subsidiary Co, Néréide Limited has executed sale and purchase agreement with Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Ltd

* Says sale and purchase agreement is for sale of hotel buildings known as Tamassa Resort

* Says total consideration is USD 40,000,000

* Says Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Limited, is wholly owned subsidiary of Mara Delta Property Holdings Limited

