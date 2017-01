Oct 3 Handelsbanken

* Says FSA assesses that Handelsbanken's requirement for common equity tier 1 capital at end of 2016 corresponds to a common equity tier 1 ratio of 21.1 per cent

* Says this can be compared with bank's reported common equity tier 1 ratio of 23.0 per cent at end of q2 of 2016