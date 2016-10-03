Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 3 Techstep ASA :
* Announces that termination notice period for its Chief Executive Officer, Lonnie Schilling, has expired
* Lonnie Schilling no longer serves as CEO of company
* Fredrik Johansson, Chief Operating Officer and acting Chief Financial Officer, has assumed position as acting Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)