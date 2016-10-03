Oct 3 Numis Corporation Plc

* Trading update

* Revenue from our core activities has grown by 14 pct versus prior year reaching record levels and is comfortably above 100m stg for first time

* Although activity in UK equity market was somewhat impacted by Brexit vote during our H2, completed a further 19 equity raises, including 3 IPOS

* Total number of equity deals in which we acted to 46 for year with funds raised just below 1.9 billion stg

* Combined institutional commission and trading revenues by 13 pct year-on-year

* Corporate activity within our client base continued during year and saw completion of 26 pure advisory mandates

* Combined revenues from equity issuance and advisory activities grew by 15 pct