Oct 3 Plus500 Ltd :

* Licence enables plus500au pty ltd to operate an online trading platform for retail customers to trade cfds in New Zealand

* Financial markets authority, NZ government agency has granted plus500au pty ltd., co's Australian subsidiary, a derivatives issuer licence

* Licence is effective immediately and is renewable every five years