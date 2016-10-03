UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 3 Plus500 Ltd :
* Licence enables plus500au pty ltd to operate an online trading platform for retail customers to trade cfds in New Zealand
* Financial markets authority, NZ government agency has granted plus500au pty ltd., co's Australian subsidiary, a derivatives issuer licence
* Licence is effective immediately and is renewable every five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources