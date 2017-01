Oct 3 Goodman Property Trust :

* Price has been revised, from NZ$206.0 million to NZ$210.0 million

* Sales proceeds of around NZ$300 million expected this financial year

* Confirm that sale of GMT's three office properties located at 600-604 great south road in Greenlane is now unconditional

* To facilitate transaction GMT will also provide an equity underwrite to Oyster Management Ltd of up to NZ$12 million