Oct 3 Perfectech International Holdings Ltd

* Share offer price of HK$1.815 per offer share

* Resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m on October 3, 2016

* Upon close of offers, save for Poon Wai Yip, Albert, all other existing directors will resign with effect from earliest time

* Yu Ming Will, on behalf of offerors, make voluntary conditional cash offers to acquire all of shares in entire issued share capital of company

* Value of share offer will be approximately HK$623.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )